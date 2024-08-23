Suspect in murders of grandmother, granddaughter in Middle River to appear in court Monday

TOWSON -- The suspect in the July deaths of a woman and her grandmother in Middle River was supposed to be in court Friday, but his hearing ended up being postponed.

Bryan Cherry now has his bail review hearing in the case set for Monday, Aug. 26, because he's still in custody in Baltimore.

On top of the murder charges he's facing in the Middle River deaths, Cherry is also facing murder, attempted murder, assault, and other charges in Baltimore.

The first case that got him on police's radar happened in June.

The family of Autumn Harvey and Iona Sellers are resting a little easier since Bryan Cherry was named the suspect in their deaths.

"I'm so relieved and happy that we have a chance to get justice, but it is hard," Devin Harvey, Autumn Harvey's cousin, said.

Hard because the family still doesn't know why this had to happen to their loved ones.

"I just don't get doing that, how anybody with emotions or a heart can do that to somebody," Devin Harvey said.

Autumn Harvey and Sellers were found dead at a home on Taos Circle on July 7 after a "check location" call.

Charging documents show Autumn Harvey had numerous stab wounds to her head, shoulder, and neck. Sellers had blunt force trauma injuries.

Baltimore County Police identified Cherry as a suspect by going through surveillance camera footage in the neighborhood and area, according to charging documents.

While going through Seller's phone, officers were getting notified of suspicious activity with her Wells Fargo credit card. After checking surveillance camera footage from the locations where the card was used, Cherry was identified as the same person in other footage reviewed.

DNA from a cigarette butt from the crime scene also tied Cherry to the homicides, according to charging documents.

History of violent crimes in Baltimore City

What initially got Cherry on police's radar was a stabbing that happened on June 26.

On that day, police found a man stabbed at the East Baltimore Medical Center, according to charging documents. The victim told officers, "The suspect attacked him without provocation."

The officer writing the report notes after identifying Cherry as a suspect in this case, that the facts of the crime show Cherry "poses a threat to society."

An arrest warrant for Cherry was created July 1 and it was served nearly two weeks later, after two homicide investigations would start.

Other homicide case

Baltimore Police have identified Cherry as the suspect in the death of Sierra Johnson.

Around 9 a.m. on the 800 block of Abbott Court, Johnson was found dead with trauma to the head. Officers found Cherry nearby and arrested him.

Devin Autumn said the family is ready to see his loved ones get justice in court.

"I know that [Autumn] is happy for us, that now we can take a deep breath. She's happy no one else will go through what she went through," he said.