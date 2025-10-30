Lamar Jackson throws 4 TDs as Baltimore Ravens rout Miami Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins were outgained early, plagued by turnovers, and ultimately overrun by the Baltimore Ravens in a 28-6 loss Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. The defeat drops Miami to 2-7 on the season and marks their third straight loss.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of 40 passes for 261 yards with one interception. Miami's only points came on field goals of 49 and 43 yards by Riley Patterson. A promising fourth-quarter drive ended in heartbreak when receiver Malik Washington fumbled at the 10-yard line, sending fans to the exits with more than 10 minutes still on the clock.

Early miscues prove costly

The Dolphins outgained the Ravens 226 yards to 109 in the first half and held Baltimore to just 1 of 6 on third down. But a string of mistakes kept Miami from capitalizing.

On their second drive, rookie Tahj Washington fumbled at the Dolphins' 4-yard line. The Ravens scored four plays later. Another drive stalled when a false start by offensive lineman Larry Borom on fourth-and-1 forced Miami to settle for a 35-yard field goal attempt, which Patterson missed.

Just when it looked like momentum might swing back, a tripping penalty on rookie running back Ollie Gordon wiped out a 36-yard catch by Jaylen Waddle. Gordon later left the game with an ankle injury.

Jackson returns with a four-touchdown night

In his first start since Week 4, Lamar Jackson showed little rust. The two-time MVP completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Ravens (3-5) to their second straight win.

Jackson connected twice with tight end Mark Andrews and also found Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman for scores. He opened the second half with nine straight completions before missing DeAndre Hopkins on a deep ball late in the third quarter.

Ravens capitalize on Miami's miscues

Baltimore took control early, turning Miami's turnovers and penalties into points. Jackson's 20-yard touchdown to Andrews in the second quarter came after two Dolphins defenders collided in coverage. A 9-yard toss to Bateman in the third made it 28-6 and effectively sealed the game.

Derrick Henry added 119 rushing yards on 19 carries. Jackson ran five times for 14 yards.

Jackson joins elite company vs. Miami

Jackson became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes against the Dolphins in three or more games. Tom Brady did it five times; Josh Allen and Drew Bledsoe each did it three.

Jackson's previous two such games against Miami featured five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Injury report and what's next

Dolphins: Gordon (ankle), LB Chop Robinson (concussion), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (toe), and CB Rasul Douglas (toe) all left with injuries.

Ravens: At Minnesota on Sunday, Nov. 9. Dolphins: Host Buffalo on Nov. 9.