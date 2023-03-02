Metrobus crashes completely into pawn shop in Montgomery County
A Metrobus crashed into an unoccupied pawn shop Thursday morning in Montgomery County, officials at the scene said.
Montgomery County spokesperson Pete Piringer shows the Metrobus was fully into the building as crews responded to the scene on Ennails Avenue.
The bus driver and two people on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.