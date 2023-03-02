Watch CBS News
Local News

Metrobus crashes completely into pawn shop in Montgomery County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A Metrobus crashed into an unoccupied pawn shop Thursday morning in Montgomery County, officials at the scene said.

Montgomery County spokesperson Pete Piringer shows the Metrobus was fully into the building as crews responded to the scene on Ennails Avenue.

The bus driver and two people on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.