Metrobus crashes completely into pawn shop in Montgomery County

A Metrobus crashed into an unoccupied pawn shop Thursday morning in Montgomery County, officials at the scene said.

Montgomery County spokesperson Pete Piringer shows the Metrobus was fully into the building as crews responded to the scene on Ennails Avenue.

Update @MCFRSNews (~930a) Viers Mill Rd. & University Blvd E, collision, involved bus & building, unoccupied bldg, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported bus driver & 2 from vehicle w/ non-life threatening injuries. @mcfrs will be clearing the scene, some lanes blocked @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/OlNn8bCxr9 pic.twitter.com/hO44qIga21 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 2, 2023

The bus driver and two people on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.