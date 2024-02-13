Members of Howard County "59 Hoover" gang sentenced 2 years after indictment

BALTIMORE -- Two years after a landmark indictment, six members of a gang operating in Howard County have been sentenced on convictions ranging from drug distribution to murder, county officials said Tuesday. A leader of the gang was convicted of murder on Monday, and an eighth man is expected to be sentenced this week.

Jeremi Lewis, Anthony Jenkins, Daquan Woodson, Justin Harper, David Wainwright, Jr., Terrence Hux, Tavon Hawkins and Antonio Haywood were indicted nearly two years ago after a months-long investigation into the "59 Hoover" gang.

Lewis, a leader of the gang was found guilty Monday in the murder in the 2021 shooting death of Jaden Ealy and other gang-related charges. He faces a maximum sentence of life without possibility of parole plus 100 years.

Other members indicted were sentenced as follows:

Daquan Woodson: Sentenced to 65 years with all but 18 years suspended

Justin Harper: Sentenced to 16 years with all but 9 years suspended

David Wainwright, Jr.: Sentenced to 15 years with all but 8 years suspended

Terrence Hux: Sentenced to 14 years with all but 4 years suspended

Tavon Hawkins: Sentenced to 15 years with all but 4 years suspended

Anthony Jenkins: To be sentenced February 16

An investigation began in late 2020 once investigators determined serious crimes happening in Howard County were connected to the same group, which aimed to establish a foothold in Columbia, officials said. The gang was an offshoot of the Crips, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, gang members sold drugs to fund their activities, and they kept guns around to carry out violent crimes, protect their drug operation and prepare for retaliation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.