Mega Millions: Jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion, drawing to take place Friday night

BALTIMORE — Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says. The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever.

Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.

Earlier this week, WJZ spoke to lottery participants who shared what they would do if they won the drawing.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday's estimated prize was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

A winner who chooses the annuity option would receive $1.35 billion paid out in 29 annual payments. However, winners usually pick the cash option.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

Jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.