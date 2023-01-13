Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions: Jackpot soars to estimated $1.35 billion, drawing to take place Friday night

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.  The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever.

Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.

Earlier this week, WJZ spoke to lottery participants who shared what they would do if they won the drawing.  

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday's estimated prize was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

A winner who chooses the annuity option would receive $1.35 billion paid out in 29 annual payments. However, winners usually pick the cash option.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

Jackpots are split when more than one winning ticket is sold.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.