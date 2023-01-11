'I would take a nice trip': What would you do if you won Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

BALTIMORE - The Mega Millions Jackpot craze continues after there were no big winner in Tuesday night's drawing.

The prize has grown to $1.35 billion, the second most in the Mega Millions history. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday.

Lottery hopefuls shared with WJZ what they would do with the prize money.

"A lot of it goes to taxes but that's still a couple hundred million in pocket," Doug Shetter said.

The cash value is an estimated $708.5 million after taxes.

Pamela Turner isn't a lottery winner but it doesn't hurt to dream.

"Well, I could do this and I could do that, then you start moving the stuff around I mean I've already bought three houses in my head and started the program I've wanted to start" Turner said.

After losing her son last year to addiction, Turner said she wants to make an impact and change lives.

"There's a few blocks down in Southwest Baltimore that we've talked about buying and turning into a long-term rehabilitation program for addicts in Baltimore," Turner said.

Even if you don't hit the big jackpot, there's still loads of prizes.

Five Marylanders won $10,000 in Tuesday night's drawing.

Hopeful winners told WJZ they would knock out debt.

"I would pay off all of my debt, all of my mother's debt, all of my brothers debt, that would be the first thing, everyone I know out of debt," Cashon Oliver said.

"I'd pay off my house," Shetter said. "I have a lot of medical bills for one of my kids pay all that off and then invest the rest of it."

Then they said they would cash out on the good stuff

"The kids been bugging me for three or four years to go to Disney so I guess we'd finally be able to make that happen," Shetter said.

"I would take a nice trip, send everyone that I know on a nice trip, but most of that money would be invested," Oliver said.