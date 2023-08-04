Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.35 billion, second largest in Mega Millions history

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTMORE -- The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.35 billion ahead of Friday's drawing.

The jackpot previously climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's jackpot. 

The potential winner of Friday's jackpot would have the choice of taking an estimated lump sum payment of $659.5 million before taxes, or going with the annuity option, which consists of an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments.

If there are no winners on Friday, the jackpot will rise to 1.55 billion for next Tuesday's drawing. 

