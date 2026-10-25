MedStar Health expert warns parents about illnesses affecting teens and college students

With school in session and cold and flu season underway, children may come home with runny noses, sore throats and other illnesses.

While younger children tend to get sick more often, older children and teens face their own health risks, particularly as they socialize in close quarters and sometimes share drinks.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with an expert at MedStar Health about common illnesses among teens and college students, including mononucleosis, strep throat and skin infections.

Dr. Alicia Bazzano of MedStar Health said illnesses such as the flu should be taken seriously in children of all ages.

"Flu might be one of those things that you have the kids stay home for a few days," Bazzano said. "For COVID, same thing. You also don't want to miss something like meningitis. As for mono, it might be the kind of disease that causes the sore throat, fever and tiredness, but the most important thing with that is you really shouldn't be doing sports because you can cause spleen injuries."

Mononucleosis, commonly known as mono, can cause the spleen to become enlarged, increasing the risk of injury during physical activity. Symptoms can include fatigue, sore throat and fever.