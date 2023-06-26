MDOT MTA hiring bus, light rail operators, other roles
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transportation Authority is currently hiring for several positions, the department announced Monday.
The open positions include bus and lightrail operators, mechanics, and police officers.
You can find a full list of job openings on the MDOT MTA job opportunities page.
Employment benefits include paid leave, health insurance, pension plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.
For an overview of MTA jobs and pay, you can visit the MTA employment page.
