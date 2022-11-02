MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.

Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.

Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.