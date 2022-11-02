Watch CBS News
MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.

Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.

Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

