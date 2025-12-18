McDaniel College, McDonogh School in Maryland partner to cover tuition for faculty graduate degrees

Starting in January 2026, McDaniel College and McDonogh School in Maryland will partner to cover tuition for faculty members pursuing their first graduate degree, the schools announced Thursday.

The program will eliminate tuition costs for McDonogh staff attending McDaniel graduate programs, making higher education more accessible for those who are early in their careers.

McDonogh is a K-12 private school located in Baltimore County. Nearly 67% of McDonogh faculty have advanced degrees, school officials said.

"At McDonogh, we believe deeply in the transformative power of education," Head of School Dave Farace said. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to lifelong learning for our students and faculty alike. By removing financial barriers to graduate education, everyone benefits: our faculty, our students, and our community."

McDaniel offers more than 20 graduate degrees and certificate programs, with many available online. The college has similar partnerships with other schools in Maryland and Pennsylvania. However, the collaboration with the McDonogh School is the only one that covers all tuition and fees for employees.

McDaniel College is located in Carroll County, Maryland and was founded in 1867.

JHU tuition program

In November, Johns Hopkins University announced that it will go tuition-free for some undergraduate students whose families earn up to $200,000.

The change, which goes into effect during the 2026-27 academic year, means nearly 85% households in the U.S. will be able to attend the school without paying any tuition.

The changes come after JHU received a $1.8 billion gift from alumnus Michael R. Bloomberg in 2018.