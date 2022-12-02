Mayor's Christmas Parade will go on in Baltimore this weekend despite conflict concerns

BALTIMORE - The Mayor's Christmas Parade will go on in downtown Baltimore as scheduled this weekend, despite concerns that it wouldn't happen.

There was doubt that the parade would move forward, because of security concerns, and the conflict with Sunday's Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. This will be the parade's 49th year.

"The Scott Administration has been in ongoing communication with the organizers of the Christmas parade and has made it known that the parade would be taking place on Sunday, December 4," the Mayor's Office said in a statement.

The Mayor's Office told WJZ that the parade will be "sufficiently staffed" and that "parade-goers will be able to have a safe and enjoyable time at this long-standing Baltimore tradition."

The Mayor's Office will not share how many officers are assigned to the parade, but "representatives from the Baltimore Police Department, the Baltimore Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Works and Baltimore City Public School, and Mayor Scott and members of his administration look forward to being present Sunday to kick off the holiday season at this much beloved annual event."

The 2.5-mile parade route will go through North Baltimore neighborhoods of Hampden and Medfield. The parade starts at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane and is sponsored by community associations and businesses in the area.

Attendees will see Santa Claus and about 160 marching units. The parade will feature floats, local TV and Radio personalities, more than 100 Harley Davidson motorcycles, a steam calliope, great bands, Mummers of Philadelphia, Miss Yuletide and Jr. Miss Yuletide.

"We are confident that the only conflict will be for those having to choose between attending or watching the game or attending the parade," the Mayor's Office said.

For more information on the Mayor's Christmas Parade, visit its website.