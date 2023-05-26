Watch CBS News
Mayor Scott to kick off "B'More this Summer" youth engagement plan

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott will kick off the city's "B'More this Summer" youth engagement plan Friday afternoon, the mayor's office said.

The plan entails the launch of several summer youth engagement events and programs, which Scott said are part of his overall strategy in keeping youth off of the streets, and reducing violent crime. 

While more details are expected to be revealed in Scott's address, he has revealed that the plan will include free activities and events for teens. 

