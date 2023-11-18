Mayor Scott kicks off re-election campaign ahead of 2024 Baltimore mayoral election

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott made it official: he's launched a reelection bid to keep his job for another term.

At a news conference about the bid, Scott and his allies focused on his accomplishments from his current term.

In a new term, Scott is hoping to continue what he started.

Scott made the announcement Saturday afternoon in front of a packed house of elected leaders, community groups and other supporters at Cahill Recreation Center.

During his remarks, Scott reminded the crowd that he has been serving the city for the last 17 years. He started as an intern, became a community liaison, and served on the city council before eventually being elected mayor in 2020.

"I worked in every way I possibly could to fight for this city," Scott said.

One by one, each speaker at the event noted Scott's accomplishments, including the work from his Squeegee Collaborative -- which has helped squeegee workers get access to support services.

Cameron Brown, a former squeegee worker, shared how his life's been turned around because of this.

"I'm working at Johns Hopkins right now, I'm part of Elite Security," Brown said.

Also highlighting and Scott's administration's partnership with Baltimore Police to reduce the city's homicide rate also got the spotlight, as the city is on track to not hit 300 homicides for the first time in eight years.

If he wins another term, Scott assured his supporters he'll build upon what's been done to find solutions to the major issues facing Baltimoreans now, like the proliferation of car thefts.

"You have my word Baltimore, that in my second term, we will continue the generational change we've forged together to fully realize Baltimore's renaissance and do so with the utmost integrity," Scott said.

Scott is one of the three big names in the mayoral race, joining the field with former Mayor Sheila Dixon and Bob Wallace.

Wallace ran for mayor in 2020 as an independent but is now running as a Democrat.

In total, eight people have officially thrown their hat in to be the city's next mayor.