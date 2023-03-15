Mayor Scott, city agencies announce $10k hiring bonus for CDL drivers

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and other agencies has announced a $10,000 hiring and retention bonus for eligible city agency employees, the Wednesday.

Existing and new employees working in the Department of Public Works, Transportation, Recreation and Parks, and General Services, that are required to have a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) for work are eligible for the bonus.

"CDL drivers are in high demand locally and nationally, and this hiring and retention bonus will help the City of Baltimore to attract new CDL drivers and encourage existing drivers to stay on the job," Mayor Scott said. "CDL driver recruitment and retention is crucial to the operation of many City agencies."

For more information on how you can apply for these open positions, you can visit the following links below:

For CDL Driver positions at the Department of Transportation, apply here: buff.ly/41q0aoe

For CDL Driver positions at the Department of Public Works, apply here: buff.ly/3la8NDb

For CDL Mechanic positions at the Department of General Services, apply here: buff.ly/3l2Au0Q