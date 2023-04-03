Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Scott announces free spring break camp for teens

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE —  Baltimore City recreation centers are hosting a free spring break camp for teens, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday.  

The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks are hosting the event. 

The camps will take place in the evening a various Baltimore recreation centers from April 3 to April 6.  The camps will include food, entertainment, games, silent discos, resources, video games and other activities for kids.

Over 30 Baltimore recreation centers are participating in the program.  

Registration for the free camp is available online at the City of Baltimore Parks and Recreation website

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.