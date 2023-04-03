Mayor Scott announces free spring break camp for teens

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recreation centers are hosting a free spring break camp for teens, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday.

The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success, and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks are hosting the event.

The camps will take place in the evening a various Baltimore recreation centers from April 3 to April 6. The camps will include food, entertainment, games, silent discos, resources, video games and other activities for kids.

Over 30 Baltimore recreation centers are participating in the program.

Registration for the free camp is available online at the City of Baltimore Parks and Recreation website.