Mayor Scott announces 90-day city improvement initiative #BuildBetterBmore

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced today the initiation of the #BuildBetterBMore spring city service blitz, a 90-day campaign focused on repairing Baltimore City's infrastructure.

The program 9,000 potholes, eliminating 900 graffiti markings, resurfacing nine miles of city roads, and addressing illegal dumping hot-spots throughout the city, Mayor Scott said.

"No matter the neighborhood, Baltimoreans all want the same thing: high quality city services that they trust will be delivered on-time, every time," Mayor Brandon M. Scott said.

The City Administrator has been tasked with conducting an internal assessment of service delivery, which includes examining staffing models, equipment availability, and opportunities for service optimization.

The 90-day campaign will also include a public education initiative to combat illegal dumping.