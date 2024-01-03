Watch CBS News
Mayor Scott discusses crime reduction, public safety in Baltimore City

By Christian Olaniran, Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City made notable improvements to public safety in 2023.

For the first time since 2014, in 2023, the city had fewer than 300 homicides, according to the Mayor's office. 

Mayor Brandon Scott and City officials are addressing the strategies they believe were most effective in reducing violent crime, and how the city plans to continue the downward crime trend, at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.    

January 3, 2024

