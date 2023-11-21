Documents: Morgan State shooting suspect allegedly involved in violent drug trafficking group

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned new details about the arrest of the second suspect wanted for the shooting that happened at Morgan State University.

Police arrested Jovan Williams, 18, last Friday in Washington, D.C.

News of his arrest is still sinking in with the campus community.

"To be honest I was like, 'Wow, like now, they caught him?' Because it took so long," Morgan State freshman Taheed Nelson said.

We’re learning new details about the arrest of the second @MorganStateU shooting suspect.



He was arrested in DC last week.



Coming up on @wjz at 5:30: reaction from the campus police chief. pic.twitter.com/cweKvRprrY — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) November 21, 2023

The shooting happened Oct. 3 amid homecoming celebrations.

Five people, including four, students were shot. They all survived.

Nelson was there that night.

"It was really difficult, at the time, to function as a student, still live life normally and still know that they didn't catch the people yet," Nelson said.

Immediately after the shooting, a manhunt began for two suspects.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested a week later.

Williams was on the run until this past Friday when he was arrested by police in D.C., who were also searching for him for his alleged involvement in a violent drug trafficking organization called the "Kennedy Street Crew."

The night of the arrest, police said Williams and two others were involved in a string of armed robberies and a carjacking.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ reveal Williams had guns, ammo, drugs and stolen items on him when he was taken into custody.

"A lot of good old fashioned police work went into this investigation and the apprehension," Morgan State Police and Public Safety Chief Lance Hatcher said.

WJZ spoke with the Chief of Morgan State Police by phone. He emphasized that security has been tightened.

"We continue to make steps to make sure that the campus is secure, the students have a safe place to live on campus as well," Chief Hatcher said.

We expect to learn more details about the shooting that happened on campus when Jovan Williams is extradited back here to Baltimore. That could take a couple of weeks.

Related Coverage: