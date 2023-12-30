EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Brandon Scott talks fatherhood and politics with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- Just a few days shy of the New Year, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott received a new title: Dad.

Scott is now the father of Charm Jamie Scott.

Charm was born 6 pounds and 14 ounces. Also, he was 18 inches long on the day of his birth.

"These first few days have been something that have been so remarkable that I can't even put into words," Scott said of the newborn. "Just to see and hold and look into his eyes—and watching him sleep and even change his poopy diaper—it's been so great."

Scott spent Sunday afternoon reflecting on what has been a busy year in Baltimore, filled with events and festivals, like AFRAM.

"AFRAM is like Baltimore's black family reunion," Scott said. "If you grew up in Baltimore, you always looked out for AFRAM."

But the year 2023 came with its fair share of hardships, too. It was the year that South Baltimore was marred by the worst mass shooting the city has ever seen.

Thirty people were shot at Brooklyn Homes amid festivities surrounding the annual Brooklyn Day block party. Two people died from their gunshot injuries that day: Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez

Police intelligence uncovered a flyer that stated the annual Brooklyn Day block party was happening but did not act on the advance notice and had no one monitoring social media the day of the event.

Also, officers saw the party setting up but did not provide needed extra patrols as the crowds grew, swelling to as many as 900 people.

"It's a moment that I'll never forget," Scott said.

He told WJZ that he would carry the lessons learned and the pain felt by so many into the new year.

"We have to continue to track down these guns," he said. "We know these guns are coming in from other places we have to be able to go after the traffickers."

On the flip side of the coin, Baltimore saw a reduction in violence. There was a reduction in homicides, with the number of people killed dropping from 327 in 2022 to 259 in 2023.

Scott said that promising change is a result of his violence prevention plan.

"When you make the investments we made in group violence reduction strategy, where we're going after the individuals and telling them we know who you are, you're mostly likely to be the victim of gun violence," Scott said. "We'll give you every reason to change your life, but if you don't, we're going to bring the full weight of local, state, and federal law enforcement down."

For months, WJZ has been on your corner speaking with neighbors who have concerns about how effective the police department is at solving crime and reducing it.

"I totally understand, and what I want the residents of Baltimore to know is that under my leadership the Baltimore Police Department will continue to do their part," Scott said.

Scott said he hopes to keep his title as mayor and continue to reduce violence in the city.

"I want to beat this historic drop next year—continue the work of showing our young people we believe in them by investing in them," he said.