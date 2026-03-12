Massive fire near Morrell Park in Southwest Baltimore prompts investigation

Baltimore firefighters battled a massive fire Thursday evening, which spread to a two-story building near Morrell Park in Southwest Baltimore, according to fire officials.

Crews responded around 6:37 p.m. to the 2200 block of Langley Street, where the smoke from the fire could be seen across several neighborhoods.

Officials said the fire started outside and spread by gasoline and propane materials.

Firefighters contained and brought the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Department of the Environment responded due to hazardous materials being involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.