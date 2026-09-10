Maryland's school superintendent announces statewide drop in absenteeism rate

Maryland's superintendent of schools is announcing a statewide decline in the chronic absenteeism rate.

Dr. Carey M. Wright held a press conference on Thursday to cite the latest absenteeism results.

Wright was joined by State Board of Education President Dr. Joshua Michael and Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. William Heiser.

The officials also discussed a new statewide campaign called "Maryland Shows Up."

The program aims to promote efforts to improve regular student attendance to school districts, families, and community partners, a press release from the state superintendent of schools said.