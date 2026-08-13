Maryland's Patapsco Valley State Park to open 10 miles of new trails

Maryland's Patapsco Valley State Park is planning to build a pedestrian bridge to a secluded area and add 10 miles of new trails.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed to CBS News Baltimore the changes reflect an increase in interest and visits to the park that started during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The bridge project has been planned for some time and the design has already been completed. DNR officials are now in the final stages of selecting a contractor for the bridge.

The new bridge will cross the Patapsco River on the east side of the park's McKeldin area to allow trail connections between McKeldin and the Woodstock area. That part of the project is funded by Program Open Space and the Great Maryland Outdoors ActThe trail expansion is being funded with grants from the Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park.

Patapsco Park spans four counties

The park, which currently attracts up to 2 million people each year, extends along 32 miles of the Patapsco River and includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties

Our media partner, the Baltimore Banner spoke to assistant park manager Joe Vogelpohl. He said the upgrade project will open to bids next week, and that officials hope to award a contract for construction before the end of the year.

"We're excited to pull people out of more developed areas into an area that's not as well utilized," he said, adding that the Woodstock area's attractions include old ruins, beautiful overlooks and cool rock formations."

While park and state officials are taking the lead on the bridge, the Friends group's volunteers are focusing on building the new trails to accommodate people with accessibility challenges, the Banner reported.

Adaptive trails are generally designed to be wider and smoother, which makes them popular with people who use adaptive bikes and handcycles. In addition, equestrians and intergenerational hikers prefer to walk side by side, said Dave Ferraro, executive director of the Friends group.