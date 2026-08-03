Maryland's muggy weather features several storm chances

The First Alert Forecast for this week features plenty of humidity and chances for showers and thunderstorms. The driest day of the workweek will be Tuesday with little to no shower or thunderstorm activity.

Muggy, scattered downpours this week across Maryland

The upcoming workweek looks very warm and muggy. Nearly everyday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms with the exception of Tuesday.

Monday stays cloudy to mostly cloudy during the morning with partly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening. A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day with the greatest chance taking place across Maryland's eastern shore. The shower and storm activity west of Chesapeake Bay will be a lot more sparse in coverage. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

The driest part of the forecast arrives this evening and lasts through Tuesday evening. Drier air from the north should help keep any showers and storms to our south. The really thick humidity will ease just a bit. Temperatures tonight drop into the lower to middle 60s north of the Beltway. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the middle 80s with partly sunny weather expected.

Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the workweek with showers and storms in the forecast across all dayparts. Any of the showers and storms on Wednesday could feature torrential downpours given the surge in humidity. Watch out for localized areas of street and highway flooding. Both commutes Wednesday could be impacted by heavy showers and locally drenching thunderstorms.

The heat builds later in the week, but the tropical humidity will stay.

This means it will start to feel a lot hotter around here late week into the weekend. Daily highs will reach near 90°, but the feels like temperature will reach the upper 90s to nearly 100° each afternoon. Thunderstorms are still in the forecast all of these days, but they are mainly geared toward the afternoon and evening hours. Any storm could have torrential downpours that could cause localized street and highway flooding along with dangerous cloud to ground lightning.