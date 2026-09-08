Maryland reports rise in Chesapeake Bay sea grass expansion

Good news for the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Tuesday that the bay's underwater grasses expanded almost 13% in 2025.

In Maryland's portion of the bay, underwater grass coverage expanded from 36,799 acres in 2024 to 41,419 acres in 2025, the DNR said in a statement.

"More underwater grass means more habitat for blue crabs and fish, cleaner water, and a more resilient Chesapeake Bay," said DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz.

The acreage progress recorded in 2025 represents roughly 36% of Maryland's 114,065-acre restoration target.

The annual underwater grass survey is carried out by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS), which maps submerged aquatic vegetation, or SAV, throughout the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries.

The SAV beds are among the bay's most valuable shallow water habitats. This is because they provide food, shelter, and nursery grounds for fish, blue crabs, waterfowl, and other wildlife. They improve water quality by absorbing nutrients and trapping sediments, adding oxygen to the water through photosynthesis, stabilizing sediments at the bottom of the bay and reducing shoreline erosion.

"What is especially encouraging about 2025 is that the gains were not confined to one place," said Brooke Landry, SAV program chief for Maryland DNR, and chair of the Chesapeake Bay Program SAV Workgroup.

"This year's increase is welcome progress, but it also reinforces the work ahead," Kurtz said. "We need to keep reducing pollution, protecting existing underwater grass beds, and restoring the shallow-water habitats that allow these plants and the Bay life that depends on them to thrive."

The underwater grass beds also store carbon and act as a barrier to coastal acidification, which is important to Maryland's shellfish industry.

Tidal Fresh: Freshwater grasses continue recovery

Maryland's tidal fresh and low-salinity waters gained a combined 1,059 acres of SAV in 2025. Seven different Maryland river or Bay segments met or exceeded their SAV restoration goals last year. These included:

Northern Chesapeake Bay segment 1 -- 102% of its 754-acre goal

Northeast River – 179% of its 89-acre goal

Upper Chester River – 531% of its 1-acre goal

Upper Sassafras River – 275% of its 95-acre goal

Bush River – 158% of its 350-acre goal

Upper Gunpowder River – 107% of its 572-acre goal

Back River – 712% of its 30-acre goal

Two additional freshwater segments were close to their restoration goals:

Northern Chesapeake Bay segment 2, which includes the expansive Susquehanna Flats SAV bed, reached 91% of its 12,149-acre SAV goal.

Mattawoman Creek, a Potomac River tributary, maintained 85% of its 792-acre goal, despite a 200-acre loss of SAV in the creek.

"These communities are dynamic: when light, salinity and other growing conditions align, species such as widgeon grass can spread quickly," Landry said. "The flip side is that the same beds can decline just as quickly when conditions deteriorate, which is why long-term monitoring, sustained water-quality improvements, and protection of existing habitat remain so important."

Maryland's DNR said its partners continue working to protect existing SAV beds, improve water quality and clarity, restore underwater grass and monitor the progress long-term to better understand how habitats are changing.