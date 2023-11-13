Watch CBS News
Marylander's wager $5.8 million on sports, setting new record

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- More than $5.8 million in wagers were made in October using sports betting apps in Maryland, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming, making last month the best month for sports betting to date. 

The state's 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks handled a total of $483.1 million in wagers last month, with retail handling $19.6 million and mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $463.5 million. 

Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $424.4 million in prizes. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

November 13, 2023

