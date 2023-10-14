Marylanders galvanized by Israel-Hamas conflict hold protests, march

BALTIMORE -- Protests over the Israel-Hamas war are beginning to surface in Baltimore as people with loved ones overseas express their concerns about rising violence.

Although the conflict between Israel and Hamas is thousands of miles away, its impact can be seen on the streets of Charm City.

On Friday, protestors who support the plight of the Palestinians marched to draw attention to the escalating tensions in the Middle East. The protest impeded traffic, prompting the MTA to reroute some of its buses.

On Saturday, protestors gathered in front of the Baltimore War Memorial to once again draw attention to the impact the war is projected to have people who live in the affected area.

"We're here to show solidarity with the Palestinian people—the innocent men women and children, not just Palestinian Arabs but also the Jews that have lost their lives; and continuously, as this bombardment goes on, more innocent people are going to lose their lives," a protestor named Ali said.

Another protestor noted that they felt it was important for them, as a member of the Muslim community, to support other members of that community.

Earlier this week, teenagers in the Baltimore area gathered together at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore to stand in solidarity for Israel.

They spent the evening sharing songs stories and prayers.

The combined death toll on both sides of the war climbed over 3,000 on Friday as the Israel Defense Forces peppered the affected area with missiles.

Israel has urged residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate ahead of increased violence. That warning has sparked a mass exodus of people heading to safety amid ongoing airstrikes.