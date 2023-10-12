Vigil for Jewish youth to take place at Jewish Community Center Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A vigil geared toward Jewish teenagers will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore on Thursday.

It is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The horror in the Middle East playing out in front of the world right now continues to affect the Jewish community in Maryland.

"This has taken a such toll on the entire Jewish community but especially on young people," 4Front Baltimore Senior Director Diana Solomon said.

4Front Baltimore is an organization that works to support and empower Jewish teenagers. It operates out of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore.

4front and a few other organizations gathered together to plan a teen vigil for Israel at the JCC.

Everything came together in just a matter of days.

"Some prayer, some song, a candlelight vigil and really just a moment for teens to be together, to feel their emotions, to be in community and be in a space where they can be with their peers," Solomon said.

Solomon said many of the teens who will attend the vigil are deeply affected by the devastation in Israel because they just visited the country not too long ago through 4Front's Diller Program.

The program sends Jewish teens from Baltimore to Ashkelon near Gaza and teens from Ashkelon travel here.

The program has been going on for nearly two decades.

"There were probably seven different groups of teens just from Baltimore that went to Israel this summer, and once you've been there, and once you've met people and made these relationships, it impacts you that much more," Solomon said.

To ensure safety at the vigil, the JCC will be taking precautions.

There will be armed security and Baltimore County Police will be making regular patrols.

"Just to give them a space to be together that they know is a safe and trusted space," Solomon said.

