MTA diverts bus routes around roaming pro-Palestinian protest in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration is diverting several buses around an area where a protest is occurring in Downtown Baltimore.
The protest is being hosted by the Peoples Power Assembly. Protestors are speaking out on behalf of the Palestinians who are being impacted by the war between Israel and Hamas.
Hundreds of people have joined the roaming protest.
The following bus routes will be impacted:
- 54: State Center - Carney/Hillendale
- 65: Downtown - Dundalk
- 71: Downtown - Patapsco Station
- 76: CCBC - Downtown
- CityLink BROWN: Overlea - Downtown
- CityLink NAVY: Mondawmin - Dundalk
- CityLink SILVER: Curtis Bay - Hopkins/Morgan State
- CityLink YELLOW: Mondawmin - Patapsco
