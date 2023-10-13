Baltimore's Jewish community reacts amid continued conflict in Israel

BALTIMORE -- The Jewish population in the Baltimore region totals about 100,000 people, making it among the largest in the country.

Paul Gessler spoke to Jewish elected officials in the city and county about the troubling realities: constituents stranded in Israel and Israelis now stuck in Baltimore.

City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer provided an insight into the heightened security measures across his district this week, as global threats escalate and tensions remain high.

City police and sheriff's deputies were positioned at Jewish community centers, schools, and synagogues Friday, continuing their vigilance throughout the week.

"It's really just unimaginable the pain that we've been seeing and feeling over the last week," Schleifer said.

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) urged Hamas to release the more than 100 hostages being held.

"They must be released immediately, both for their own safety and for the sake of two million civilians in Gaza who have been turned into hostages, as well," Raskin said.

Back in Baltimore, Schleifer has his family on his mind. He has four sisters and dozens of extended family members in Israel.

"I'm in constant communication with them, and you hear the sirens go off in the background--everyone running to bomb shelters," Schleifer said.

There have been several prayer vigils and interfaith events throughout the week locally.

Another is scheduled tonight at Belmont Park in Parkville.

The Baltimore County Police Department says it has increased patrolling at Jewish and Muslim institutions, as well.

