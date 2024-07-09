Marylanders doing their best to beat the excessive heat, storms cause power outages

Marylanders doing their best to beat the excessive heat

BALTIMORE -- Maryland sweltered with high temperatures and an excessive heat warning on Tuesday.

People in the Baltimore area attempted to stay cool by hydrating, staying in the shade or inside, or feeling the breeze from the water.

"It's still just too much. We're hitting every air-conditioned spot that we can get," said Joe Moon, who was visiting to see the Orioles take on the Chicago Cubs.

The Inner Harbor splash pad was the perfect place to stay cool on one of the hottest days of the year.

"Oh, it is very humid out," said Tee Smith as she splashed in the water with her children. "But the sprinkler is keeping us cool so we're not feeling it."

Storms rolled through the Baltimore area around 4 p.m. causing almost 3,000 BGE customers to lose power.

Emergency room visits spike

The latest available data from the Maryland Department of Health shows 443 heat-related emergency room visits so far this year.

There have been four heat-related deaths statewide—all in Prince George's County.

There were nine last year and five in 2022.

Last year, the first heat-related death was not reported until mid-July.

The Maryland Department of Health also reports more than 100 heat-related emergency room visits during the week of June 23 through 29 alone. Most patients were between the ages of 18 to 44.

"I'm just walking around with my shirt off and just trying to stay under the cloud cover," said Johannes, a visitor from Los Angeles, as he walked along the Inner Harbor promenade.

"Pack water. Pack lots of it. If you're dehydrated, it's not good so definitely drink up and don't be afraid to stop and get some shade," advised Jamal Cody, as he walked around Baltimore with his family.

Millions of Americans along the East Coast were under heat advisories Tuesday, from New York to Philadelphia.

Wildfires are raging in the West.

June was the warmest on record globally—a 13-month streak of worldwide record temperatures.

Impact on vehicles

The heat can also cause a strain on your car.

"Make sure you have an emergency kit with you, lots of water especially if you're traveling with pets or kids, make sure that your tires are in good shape," said Ragina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Baltimore City cooling centers

In Baltimore City, you can find the nearest cooling center by dialing 311.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, here are the signs of heat exhaustion and stress:

Confusion

Nausea

Lightheadedness

High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat