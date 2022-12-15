Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state

BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.

That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds.

"That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.

The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.

Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute.

"Ice is the biggest problem," Gischlar said. "It really is extremely dangerous."

In Ellicott City, stores were stocked with salt bags.

"Usually, I plan ahead of time," Ellicott City resident Remi Momotu said. "So, I get everything I need before so I'm not out there in the dangerous weather."

From Baltimore City to Baltimore County and beyond, school districts are keeping a close eye on weather conditions.

Some schools have already begun announcing delays or closures for Thursday morning.

"I am looking forward to a two-hour delay," Ellicott City resident Shawanda Taylor said. "I'm a school teacher. but I'm not a fan of cold weather."

Roads are expected to be slick until the sleet turns into rain.

Some drivers told WJZ on Wednesday that their plan is to stay indoors.

"I honestly don't like driving in sleet, So I stay home as much as I can,"Momotu said. "If I do have to go out, I will go out."

State highway officials are asking people to delay their commute tomorrow and wait for things to turn over to rain because the roads will be dangerous.