Maryland Zoo to host summer camp for adults

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is offering an adult summer camp experience for animal lovers interested in zoo life, the Maryland Zoo announced Monday. 

The three-day event is designed to give participants an inside look at what life is like for the zoo's animal ambassadors. 

Maryland Zoo

Campers will have the chance to learn about animal husbandry and welfare, meet animal ambassadors, create special enrichment activities for the animals, and see how the zoo is working to protect species and habitats around the world, the Maryland Zoo said. 

The camp will be held in two sessions, from July 5th through 7th and again on August 9th through 11th. 

To register, or learn more information, you can visit the Maryland Zoo website

First published on March 8, 2023 / 9:15 AM

