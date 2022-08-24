Maryland Zoo releases 10-year master plan with new upgrades and exhibits

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo has developed a master plan for growth over the next decade, according to zoo staff.

The zoo will offer guests new exhibits, improve its care and conservation of various animal species, and upgrade existing experiences, zoo staff said.

The plan will improve staff areas, event spaces, and community engagement. It reflects the zoo's mission to engage people and improve their encounters with animals, according to zoo staff.

In 2020, the Maryland Zoo commissioned Stefansson Design & Consulting to develop a plan that would define and shape the vision of the zoo while complying with the standards of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Surveys and multiple workshops shaped the plan, zoo staff said.

"The Maryland Zoo has done a phenomenal job creating new animal habitats and guest experiences since our last implementation plan in 2008," Michael Aldrich, Chair of the Maryland Zoological Society said. "But we can't rest on our laurels. We want to continue leading in the fields of animal care and conservation. To do that, we need to make sure we have first-rate facilities, and this plan will make that happen."