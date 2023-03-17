Maryland women cruise to 93-61 win over Holy Cross

BALTIMORE — After the men's big win Thursday against West Virginia, Terps fans looked to see the women's team do the same.

The No. 2-seed Terps took on the No. 15-seed College of the Holy Cross. Before the game even started, many fans were confident the Terps would clinch the win.

They had the home advantage at XFINITY Center on University of Maryland's campus and they ended up winning 93-61.

Pete and Carol Saucier made the trip down from Cockeysville to rep the Terps and cheer them on in the first round of the 2023 women's NCAA tournament.

"We're really enjoying the team, the people who stayed and they're very good right now," Carol said.

Carol's referencing the fact some key players transferred out of UMD before this season began. But, both say head coach Brenda Frese really rallied the team hard.

"It's fun to watch her coach because at the beginning of the year, we didn't know what we had," Pete said. "The first couple games, we thought gosh, is this going to be fun? We couldn't tell, and it just turned out to be lovely."

Many fans on-campus sang Frese's praises, including Marybeth Dugan. She sees the team going all the way.

"Frese is a fantastic coach. When the girls are excited and having fun out there, they win. They're having fun. That's the key of the whole game, is to have fun and to bring in the crowds," she said.

Meanwhile, off-campus, some fans cozied up at Cornerstone Grill & Loft. Angela Kenny was one of them, she also sees the Terps making the final two.

If that happens, she'll be back to cheer them on.

"Oh it's going to be epic. I'll be right here at Cornerstone, where I've been for all the championships for as long as I can remember," Kenny said.

The women's team plays next on Sunday against Arizona. The men's team is back on the court Saturday against Alabama.