Maryland wildfires in 2023 outpaced the state's 10-year average, report shows

BALTIMORE -- A new report shows the number of wildfires and the acreage of land burned in Maryland in 2023 significantly outpaced the 10-year average.

This came as our region is seeing hotter weather conditions.

The Maryland Forest Service report covers data related to wildfires on the 3.2 million acres the agency oversees.

In 2023, there were 199 wildfires on those lands. More than 4,400 acres were burned, which was more than double the 10-year average.

One large fire was mostly responsible for the increase. A February 2023 fire in Dorchester County believed to be caused by arson burned more than 2,500 acres.

Three other wildfires, including the Soldiers Delight fire in Owings Mills, in April 2023, individually burned more than 300 acres.

No one was injured in any of the fires in 2023, and no significant private property damage was reported.