Maryland reports first human West Nile virus case of 2025

First confirmed human case of West Nile virus reported in Central Maryland

First confirmed human case of West Nile virus reported in Central Maryland

First confirmed human case of West Nile virus reported in Central Maryland

An adult living in Central Maryland tested positive for West Nile virus last week, marking the first human case reported in the state this year, according to the state Department of Health.

On Friday, health officials said the patient is recovering from the infection.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile is a virus that is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes. The mosquitoes become infected by feeding on birds that have the virus, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Most West Nile infections often occur during mosquito season between June and October, health officials said.

In some cases, West Nile can spread between people during organ donations, blood transfusions, breastfeeding, or between a mother and fetus.

In 2024, Maryland reported 18 human cases of West Nile. Seven cases were reported in 2023, and one case was reported in 2022, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

West Nile virus affects the nervous system, though nearly 80% of infected people do not experience any symptoms, according to health officials.

Older adults or those with underlying health conditions could experience fever, headaches, skin rashes or swollen lymph glands due to West Nile virus, according to the health department. Symptoms can last a few days to several weeks.

To prevent West Nile virus, health officials recommend covering exposed skin and using an EPA-approved insect repellent.

Health officials also urge residents to monitor their yards for mosquito activity, like standing water, which can serve as a breeding ground for the bugs.

"We are in the season when the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne viruses can spread in Maryland," Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan said. "We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection, such as eliminating standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed."