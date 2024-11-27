Repeat violent offender arrested for deadly double shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in connection with a double shooting that left a man dead in West Baltimore, according to police.

On Monday, Nov. 18, Baltimore police responded to the 1900 block of Edmonson Avenue for a Shot Spotter Alert around 9:12 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 40-year-old Marcus Holloway and another 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the location and took both men to local hospitals, where Holloway was pronounced dead, officers said. Police have not shared an update on the condition of the 45-year-old man.

During their investigation, police learned that during a dispute with the victims, 45-year-old Antonio King brought out a handgun and shot both men before fleeing in a vehicle.

On November 19, Baltimore police, Baltimore County SWAT members and officers from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force arrested King at a home in Woodlawn, officials said.

King is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, and other related charges. Police referred to him as a "repeat violent offender," and said he is being held without bail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.