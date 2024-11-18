Man dead, another injured after double shooting in Western Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One man is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Baltimore's Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert around 9:12 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a 40-year-old man and an unidentified man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to nearby hospitals where the 40-year-old was pronounced dead, officers said.

The unidentified man's condition is unknown, according to officers.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.