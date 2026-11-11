Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks to veterans at a state-owned cemetery in Crownsville

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined military families and other officials Wednesday for a Veterans Day remembrance at Crownsville State Veterans Cemetery.

The event brought together 75 veterans, numerous family members and elected officials to honor military servicemembers. It featured a wreath-laying ceremony and a rifle volley by the Maryland National Guard Honor Guard. In addition, attendees were treated to music performances by the Maryland Defense Force Band.

"As a veteran, the motto 'Leave No One Behind' is a guiding principle that informs everything I do," Gov. Moore told the gathering. "This Veterans Day we honor former military personnel and their families for their sacrifice in protecting our nation and inspiring us all to fight for a brighter future."

Remembering Gold Star families

Moore said such events cause him to reflect on why it is important to remember and celebrate those who serve our country.

"I think about why today matters. Every Gold Star family. Every person who knows what it's like to say goodbye to your family. With a hope that you will be able to reunite with them, and an expectation that they will be taken care of no matter what happens," he said. "For our veterans, we don't ask much. We just simply ask that the country honors its promises."

Moore said his administration is dedicated to supporting military and veteran families in numerous ways. One example is a recent $23 million dollar investment to support homes for at-risk and formerly homeless veterans and their families on the campus of the Perry Point Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, said a news release from Moore's office.

Career fair helps connect veterans to organizations

Last weekend, the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families held a career fair in Frederick that sought to connect available veterans with more than 20 nonprofit, education, government and wellness organizations seeking to hire.

"Honoring veterans means showing up for them and their families with support they can use," said Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families Acting Secretary Jimmy Anderson. "Mission Maryland brought employers, benefits specialists and community partners together to help veterans take their next steps. Our responsibility to serve them continues long after Veterans Day."