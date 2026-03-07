Few showers and storms cross Maryland late Saturday into Sunday

Most of Saturday will feature dry weather with clouds breaking for some peeks of sunshine, especially Baltimore City and points to the southwest.

A few showers and storms will cross the area later this evening into the overnight hours. Any severe weather threat from storms should remain in far western Maryland.

Showers, few gusty late storms in Maryland on Saturday

The weekend will start rather gloomy, with temperatures in the 40s early Saturday across most of our area. Early morning widespread fog continues to lift and diminish.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s in northeast Maryland, to the mid to upper 50s in Baltimore and well into the 60s in D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday afternoon. A more impactful batch of rain and thunder will sweep through between from 7 p.m. and midnight. A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds and small hail... mainly west of the Baltimore metro. If you're headed to the D.C. United match at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday evening, keep an eye on the forecast. However, the chance of storms doesn't really ramp-up until after the match ends.

A few more showers are possible on Sunday, as temperatures climb into the 60s.

Temperatures trend warmer in Baltimore this weekend

While temperatures will jump well into the 60s on Sunday, even warmer weather is expected early next week. Tuesday is looking like the pick day of the week, with plenty of sunshine and and afternoon temperatures in the 70s away from the chilly Chesapeake.

The chance of rain starts to climb on Wednesday, ahead of the next cool-down. Seasonably chilly air arrives on Thursday, with a continued chance of showers. Colder air is possible early the following week. A reminder that winter isn't quite over.