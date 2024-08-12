Maryland Weather: Wonderful work week underway

BALTIMORE -- A calm and comfy summer week is underway with sunshine through Thursday. Our next chance of showers returns to the area late in the day Friday.

A reinforcing shot of dry, pleasant air has settled in across Maryland. We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s and we're headed for the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Tuesday we will enjoy a mixture of sunshine and high clouds. A few sprinkles will be possible across southern Maryland, but our area should remain dry. Highs once again will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

High pressure still controls our weather Wednesday and Thursday. We'll get to enjoy a generous amount of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be some great outdoor weather if you want to get outside and enjoy.

A slow moving cold front will approach the area next Friday. This will bring us additional clouds, humidity, along with the chance for some late day and night showers. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 80s.

Next weekend looks warm and muggy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While we do have a chance of rain both days, next weekend is not looking like a washout. In addition to the chance of showers and storms, if you're headed to the Maryland or Delaware Atlantic Ocean beaches, you will likely encounter dangerous rip currents from "Ernesto" offshore. While "Ernesto" won't deliver Maryland any direct impacts, it will generate rough surf and rip currents from late next week into next weekend, so make sure you're following the directions and instructions of local lifeguards.