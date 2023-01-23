Maryland Weather: Winter Weather on Wednesday

BALTIMORE - I wish I could ease you into the work week with calm weather but that is just not the case!

The radar is very active as you head to work and get the kids off to school.

For most of you, it's just lingering rain.

#WJZFirstAlert

Showers will linger through the first half of our Monday. A few slick spots are possible in Frederick & Washington County thanks to a few pockets of freezing rain. Please give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go this morning!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/t41dvQKkBZ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 23, 2023

There are a few isolated pockets of freezing rain in Frederick and Washington County.

Please watch for slick spots if you'll be commuting in that area.

Garrett County is waking up to snow and that will persist through the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett County where two to five inches of accumulation is expected.

The rest of us will see precipitation taper by the early afternoon.

Things will turn blustery as our day goes on.

Winds could gust between 25-35 mph in Central Maryland with gusts exceeding 45 mph for western parts of the state.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s for Monday.

Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s are on deck for Tuesday.

Wednesday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the chance for a period of snow to start the day.

Temperatures will be too warm to see any significant accumulation but snow will likely be factor for the morning commute.

Winter weather will change over to snow by lunchtime as temperatures climb.

We'll have more details on timing and impacts as we watch this storm develop.