Maryland Weather: Warm & humid temps present storms Sunday

BALTIMORE-- We're keeping an eye on another potential round of strong storms.

Anytime after about 2 p.m., storms could start popping up.

The energy is being driven by an area of low pressure west of the Ohio Valley.

Expect a stray shower or two this afternoon with potentially heavy downpours and localized flooding... with damaging winds and wind gusts Monday.

It will be rather humid and remain dry for most of today with highs near 88°.