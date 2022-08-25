Maryland Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot

BALTIMORE --- Today shouldn't be all that humid with abundant sunshine and temperatures at or above 90.

We're expecting some relatively hot weather today, but it won't be all that humid.

#WJZFirstAlert

A refreshing start to what will be a hot day!

Temperatures are going to top out in the low 90s and we will enjoy low humidity before it ramps up again for Friday.#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/AFVw5tQh2t — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 25, 2022

That should start to change tonight, as an influx of moisture starts to usher in more humid / higher dew point air after midnight.

Tomorrow, as a high pressure system begins to move away from the mid- Atlantic coast and a front associated with a low pressure system sliding across eastern Canada starts to press down from the north, it will start to trigger a few showers and heavier thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The zones which are expected to get the hardest tomorrow include: northeastern Pennsylvania, much of central and eastern New York State and New England.

In fact, the Greater Baltimore Area isn't even included in a 'marginal, or slight risk' area tomorrow or early tomorrow night.