Maryland Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE --- Today shouldn't be all that humid with abundant sunshine and temperatures at or above 90.

We're expecting some relatively hot weather today, but it won't be all that humid. 

That should start to change tonight, as an influx of moisture starts to usher in more humid / higher dew point air after midnight. 

Tomorrow, as a high pressure system begins to move away from the mid- Atlantic coast and a front associated with a low pressure system sliding across eastern Canada starts to press down from the north, it will start to trigger a few showers and heavier thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

The zones which are expected to get the hardest tomorrow include: northeastern Pennsylvania, much of central and eastern New York State and New England. 

In fact, the Greater Baltimore Area isn't even included in a 'marginal, or slight risk' area tomorrow or early tomorrow night.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 5:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

