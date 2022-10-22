Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sunny skies prompt a stellar Saturday in October

BALTIMORE-- Sunny skies with with above average temps in the high 60s on this stellar Saturday in October, a great way to float into the weekend.

Unfortunately conditions will be a little less pleasant for our gameday.  Sunday scattered showers waltz their way in throughout the latter part of the day and with that a slight decrease in temperatures.  

Overnight into Monday, the rainfall ceases but clouds will stick around. Temps expected to increase into the low 70's Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday temps sit cozily in the lows 70 but wet weather is looking to make it's way back into the region.

Friday, conditions dry back up with clouds sticking around, temps top out at 70.

Overall, looking ahead into the next work week, rain pops in and out throughout the forecast while temps temps stay moderately warm for this time of the year. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:39 AM

