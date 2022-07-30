Maryland Weather: Sunny skies and light humidity Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Kicking off the weekend with bright sunny skies and light humidity.

Saturday temperatures are expected top off in the high 80's but may feel close to the low 90's because of the slight humidity levels.

Expect some clouds cloudiness Saturday night, with lows in mid 60's.

Anticipate for spotty shower Sunday Evening that could roll over into Monday morning.

Next week, Marylanders will see their fair share of sunshine but there are chances for showers and even a few storms.

Temperatures will climb during work week from the high 80 to mid 90s.