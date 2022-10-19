Maryland Weather: Sunny, but brisk Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Don't let the abundant sunshine fool you, it is a truly cold October Wednesday in Maryland.

The Baltimore area woke up to early temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll feel a slight warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Freeze Warning in effect for northern Baltimore, northern Harford, Carroll & Frederick Counties. So far, the early arrival of clouds has kept temps from reaching the low 30s. We're waking up to the upper 30s and low 40s. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/HwjqgSx29m — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 19, 2022

A Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Baltimore, northern Harford, Carroll & Frederick Counties until 9 a.m.

Kent, Queen Anne's and Caroline counties are under a Frost Advisory continuing until 9 a.m.

More sunshine is in store for Wednesday right on through Saturday.

Highs get back into the upper 60s by the weekend.