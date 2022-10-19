Maryland Weather: Sunny, but brisk Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Don't let the abundant sunshine fool you, it is a truly cold October Wednesday in Maryland.
The Baltimore area woke up to early temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll feel a slight warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Baltimore, northern Harford, Carroll & Frederick Counties until 9 a.m.
Kent, Queen Anne's and Caroline counties are under a Frost Advisory continuing until 9 a.m.
More sunshine is in store for Wednesday right on through Saturday.
Highs get back into the upper 60s by the weekend.
