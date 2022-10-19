Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sunny, but brisk Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Don't let the abundant sunshine fool you, it is a truly cold October Wednesday in Maryland.

The Baltimore area woke up to early temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll feel a slight warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. 

A Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Baltimore, northern Harford, Carroll & Frederick Counties until 9 a.m.  

Kent, Queen Anne's and Caroline counties are under a Frost Advisory continuing until 9 a.m. 

More sunshine is in store for Wednesday right on through Saturday.

Highs get back into the upper 60s by the weekend. 

