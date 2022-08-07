Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms.
Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's.
Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days.
Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region.
By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.