Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy

BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms.

92 with possible T-storms.

Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's.

Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days.

Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region.

By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.