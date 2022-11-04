Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Stunning, sunny start to the weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Meteorologist Molly Robey has your Friday evening forecast
BALTIMORE-- Saturday, the first leg of the weekend is shaping up to be stunning. Temp highs will cozily sit in the mid 70's, partnered with plenty of sunchine.

Sunday, temps stay moderately warm but clouds increase, welcoming chances for scattered showers throughout the area. 

Drying back up by Monday, with temps boosting closer to the high 70's,possibily prompting record breaking highs for this time of year. 

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temps dip back down in to the mid 60's with a mix of sun and clouds. 

Wet weather chances waltz their way back into the Maryland region on Thursday. 

